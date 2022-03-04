Supply chain crisis impacts proposed opening date of Fentress Co. emergency department

The UT Medical Center said they now expect the emergency department to be open around Fall 2022.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center said they had to change the timeframe when they expected to open a new emergency department in Fentress County.

They said supply chain issues caused the opening to be pushed back to Fall 2022.

Officials previously said that the freestanding emergency room could be used as a model for rural healthcare across the country. The hospital had to get special federal and state permission to open the facility because of how far it is from the main hospital location.

Typically, satellite facilities can not be farther than 35 miles from the main facility. Jamestown is almost double that distance.

The facility is expected to have six exam rooms plus a trauma room for major health issues like car accidents, heart attacks and strokes. Imaging services will include CTs, X-rays, and ultrasounds. The facility is also expected to include an on-site lab for immediate results, as well as space for a physician’s office.

