Support local businesses during holiday season on Small Business Saturday

Pick Tennessee directories connect shoppers with approximately 2,700 Tennessee farm-direct and food businesses.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Support small businesses during the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday on November 28.

Pick Tennessee Products is your go-to source to find farm and artisan products near you.

The Pick Tennessee directories connect shoppers with approximately 2,700 Tennessee farm-direct and food businesses, many of them small businesses.

Tennessee’s first craft cidery, Gypsy Circus Cider Company in Kingsport, is welcoming people for Small Business Saturday.

"Tennessee has a growing craft beer and cider industry, and taprooms have become community and family gathering spots,” owner Stephanie Carson said. “COVID has impacted many of them and their employees. On Small Business Saturday, we are donating $1 from the sale of each pint of cider and appetizer to the Tennessee Action for Hospitality Fund.”

Nash Family Creamery in Chapel Hill is joining Small Business Saturday with their locally made foods.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our country,” owner Cody Nash said. “One of the ways we give back and support our community is by selling local products. We offer a variety of dairy products, ciders, BBQ sauces and rubs, applesauce, pecan butter, and honey which are all made locally.”

For more information visit www.picktnproducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app.