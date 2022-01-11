Supreme Court case involving California Law could affect pork prices nationwide

Aaron Loy, a Jefferson County hog farmer, said the California standards aren't based in science and would affect farmers nationwide.

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The Supreme Court heard arguments about a California law that pork producers said would raise prices for pork nationwide.

California's Proposition 12 created guidelines for pork sold in the state. The law set standards for the room sows need while they're breeding.

The state law would require producers selling pork in California to give gestating sows 24 square feet. The American Veterinary Medical Association said, typically, producers give sows 16.25 square feet.

However, pork producers argue California consumes around 13% of the pork in the nation, and produce a negligible amount of it.

In Supreme Court briefs, the National Pork Producer's Council said California has the power to affect pork producers and pork prices, nationwide.

"It's going to have far-reaching consequences for people all over the country," said Aaron Loy, a New Market Hog farmer. "There's not really been any studies that show the sows would benefit from the extra space."

Lawyers arguing in favor of the state law said Californians voted for it because of moral reasons.

"Intense confinement causes stress, which has immunosuppressive effects, not just for the sows but for the piglets," said Jeffrey Lamken, in front of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts said separate states may have separate morals.

"People in some states, maybe the ones that produce a lot of pork, Iowa, or North Carolina, or Indiana, may think there's moral value in providing a low-cost source of protein to people," Chief Justice Roberts said. "Maybe, particularly at times of rising food prices."