Knoxville knows Amy Dilworth as the executive director of the Family Justice Center.

Her career often focuses on counseling victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Now she's sharing her own sexual assault.

"My sexual assault was years ago," Dilworth said.

Dilworth was in a violent, abusive relationship.

Memories of her trauma are still fresh.

"You certainly wouldn't call it at the time--and I didn't--sexual assault, but you blame yourself for all of it," Dilworth said.

She only told her closest friends and therapists.

"I could talk about the intimate partner violence, but to talk about the sexual assault, that was a whole different thing," Dilworth said.

Dilworth is not alone.

The CDC says one in three women experience contact sexual violence in their lifetime.

"Nothing is that violating of who you are," Dilworth said.

For years, she said it was just too difficult to discuss.

That changed when she saw the Kavanaugh hearings--when a woman testified before Congress, accusing the now Supreme Court Justice of sexual assault in high school, which he denied.

Dilworth felt more empowered to share her story, and she told her family for the first time.

"If she can do that, I can do this. So I did," Dilworth said.

At the Family Justice Center, she draws on her experience to help her clients.

"Through what I've been through, I've also seen the beauty of people that exist out there too, who have helped me even though they might not have known either how or why," Dilworth said. "And then the beauty of seeing others I've worked with and helping them in their journeys."

If you are a victim of sexual assault and need help, here are a list of resources:

