CELINA, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested the man who they say may be connected to the shooting that killed a child and injured two others in Clay County on Monday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 29-year-old Jacob Stanley Snyder was taken into custody and charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted degree murder. He was booked into the Clay County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Tonight, Jacob Stanley Snyder (DOB 01/31/1989) has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder and two counts of Att. First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Clay County Jail on a $2-million bond. Here’s a photo when he was taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/A1XSiOx6qA — TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 29, 2018

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, police were looking for the man in the area of North Fork Road and Crabtree Creek Road.

Residents were advised to stay inside as the search continued, but the TBI said they do not have any reason to believe there is an ongoing public threat.

Officials said one child and two adults were shot at a home along Bakerton Road, which is nearby.

The child victim died and was identified as 11-year-old Harley Evans. The two adults were Harley's father and the father's girlfriend. They were taken to a Nashville hospital where they continue to be treated.

The TBI said the school bus driver arrived at the stop on North Fork Road around 6:30 a.m. CDT where he normally picks up two girls who live there. Instead, the TBI said he found an uninjured juvenile and the father's girlfriend suffering from gunshot wound.

The TBI said the driver took the two from the immediate area and called 911. Clay County deputies arrived to find the father outside the home with a gunshot wound, and 11-year-old Evans dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.

The TBI said the suspect was believed to have been staying at the home in recent days working for the father.

Following the shooting, the suspect had been seen running into the wooded area next to the home. Officers captured him shortly before 11 a.m. and gave him medical treatment before booking him in the Clay County Jail.

The TBI is assisting with the investigation into the deadly shooting.

All Clay County Schools were put on a "soft lockdown" prior to the arrest.

