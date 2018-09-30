The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a suspect tried to drive and later run away from Tennessee Highway Patrol in downtown Knoxville Sunday afternoon.

The suspect attempted to drive away but got out of the vehicle near Henley Street and Hill Avenue, according to KSCO.

The sheriff's office said authorities caught the suspect and took them into custody in a storm drain near the City County Building.

The suspect is in jail at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

KCSO said charges are pending following an investigation. Tennessee Highway Patrol is the lead investigating agency.

© 2018 WBIR