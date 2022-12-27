Suspected explosion at Greeneville propane business

The Greeneville Fire Department said they received calls about an apparent gas tank explosion at around 4:30 p.m.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — First responders are on the scene of a suspected explosion at a Greeneville, Tennessee propane business.

According to the Greeneville Fire Department, the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday of a reported gas tank explosion at Admiral Propane. The company provides propane tanks and propane delivery services for areas in Greeneville, Abingdon, VA, and Marshall, North Carolina. It also provides commercial services.

The incident caused the partial collapse of a building.

Officials said that everyone is accounted for and there were no serious injuries. They also said that the fire was under control as of Tuesday.