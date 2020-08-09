x
Suspicious package causes road closure, building evacuations in downtown Knoxville street

The KPD Bomb Squad determined that the package outside the Old Knox Co. Courthouse did not contain an explosive device

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A suspicious package spotted near the front entrance to the Old Knox County Courthouse caused some disruption in downtown Knoxville on Tuesday.

According to Knoxville Police, the package was spotted around 11 a.m. and someone called 911.

Authorities evacuated the courthouse and portions of the Howard H. Baker Federal Courthouse and shut down Main Street between Gay Street and Walnut Street.

KPD's Bomb Squad responded and attempted to safely disrupt the device to make sure it was safe. Investigators determined the package did not contain at explosive device.

As of 1:20 p.m., Main St. is still closed but the buildings have reopened.

