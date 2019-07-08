KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Kayak or bike to Suttree Landing Park on the South Waterfront and celebrate the opening of a new pavilion, kayak launch, floating dock, sidewalks, picnic tables, restrooms and more.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park improvements is set for Friday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. at the 8¼-acre linear waterfront park.

The $2 million project also boasts the first City-owned ADA-accessible kayak launch system.

“This new ADA-accessible ramp allows individuals to transfer from a chair to a kayak without assistance and then return,” said Kristin Grove, Director of Property Development for the Public Building Authority. PBA managed the project.

“We’re excited to welcome Knoxvillians to this ribbon cutting, and we look forward to seeing cyclists and kayakers at the event as well as those who drive over.”

Suttree Landing Park opened in 2016 as the City’s newest park. The landscaped park offers stunning river overlooks, a public LED-lit road and riverwalk, and a children’s playground.

Complementing the park is Waterfront Drive, a nearly 3,000-foot-long two-lane streetscape framed with native plantings and trees.

Since opening, the park has become a favorite for families as well as a venue for festivals and other events. It’s centrally located near Knoxville’s South Waterfront residential and business developments, downtown Knoxville and Ijams Nature Center.

“Suttree Landing Park has been a great addition to our City park system,” said Sheryl Ely, Knoxville Director of Parks and Recreation. “The new amenities will allow individuals and families an even better way to enjoy this riverside park.”

The park pavilion project began in February and is part of the City’s Waterfront Master Plan, Grove said. Blaine Construction was awarded the contract for the project.

The 2,600-square-foot pavilion includes a covered attached picnic area with tables and restrooms. The new dock is intended for non-motorized watercraft only and will provide year-round enjoyment of the waterfront as a community-friendly amenity.

“The pavilion and kayak launch were designed holistically with our community. Where we’ve ended up today with this project is the result of a great deal of community input,” Grove said.