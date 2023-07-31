SVFD: Fatality after structure fire near Chapman Highway

The fire happened near Floyd's Market early Monday morning, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department confirmed a fatality after a structure fire in Seymour.

According to SVFD, fire crews responded to an early morning fire near Floyd's Market on Chapman Highway.

SVFD confirmed the fire was deadly, however, it is not clear who died or if anyone else was injured.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said it's now investigating the death. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting them.

SVFD said several other agencies responded to the fire including Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sevier County Fire & Rescue.