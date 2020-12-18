SVFD receives $43,712 for life-saving equipment

With the use of a Lucas Device, a patient has a higher chance of surviving a cardiovascular incident.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Seymour Volunteer Fire Department has purchased three LUCAS Devices through a TN Community CARES grant SVFD received due to its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SVFD submitted its grant application after seeing a great need for additional LUCAS Devices as it was responding to cardiac arrest during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In order to provide quality patient care during emergency response calls and minimize exposure for both the patient and emergency provider, the LUCAS Device is an important piece of life-saving equipment.

With the use of a Lucas Device, a patient has a higher chance of surviving a cardiovascular incident. This is because of the consistent pressure and rhythm that a device can provide while transporting a patient. Having the consistency of a Lucas device gives patients the best chance of surviving a medical emergency during transportation to the nearest hospital.