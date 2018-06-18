National Donut Day may have come and gone earlier in June, but residents of Rocky Hill in West Knoxville still have some very sweet donut news to look forward to.

Pop's Original Donuts is coming to town! The locally-owned donut shop is set to open on Wednesday, June 27.

According to the Pop's Original Donut's Facebook page, the store will be located at 7699 South Northshore Drive.

Who's excited about some warm fresh glazed donuts? Tag a friend you'd share a fresh sprinkled donut with. 😊 Posted by Pops Original Donuts on Tuesday, February 27, 2018

© 2018 WBIR