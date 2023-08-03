Sweet P's in Fountain City starts construction to rebuild after car crashes into building

The owner of the restaurant said he plans to keep the building's old facade, which marked the old Smithwood Drug Store.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City is rebuilding after a car crashed through the building in August 2022. The restaurant was closed before partially reopening for group catering orders.

Construction began recently and the owner, Chris Ford, said that he expects construction to take around two months. He also said he plans to keep the building's old facade, marking it as the former location of the Smithwood Drug Store.

The crash revealed the facade, showing a piece of Knoxville's history. The drug store used to feature a soda counter, something common during the 1920s. In many places, they replaced bars during prohibition as a place for people to gather and enjoy each other's company.

While keeping the facade, Ford said he also plans to redo the front of the building. He said that in the next few weeks, people can expect to see some changes to the restaurant.