Sweet P's Uptown Corner to begin repairs after car crashed into building in August 2022

Chris Ford, the restaurant's owner, said permits and engineering paperwork delayed the repairs until now.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet P's Uptown Corner, a locally-owned BBQ restaurant in Fountain City, will begin repairs after a car crashed into the building in August 2022, according to the owner.

The restaurant closed after the crash but has operated on carry-out and catering.

The 45-year-old man who crashed into the building, David England, was charged with reckless driving and driving with a revoked license. He originally told police that he was a passenger in the car and was asleep when it crashed into the building, the Knoxville Police Department said.

Chris Ford, the owner of the restaurant, is hoping the repairs will be finished in about two months.

Ford said permits and engineering paperwork delayed the repairs until now.

While the crash caused extensive damage, it also revealed a small piece of Knoxville's history: the original brick and sign of the Smithwood Drug Store.