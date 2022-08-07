Sweet P's Uptown Corner temporarily closed after car crashed into building

Sweet P's was closed and no employees were inside the building at the time, according to a statement from the restaurant.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City is temporarily closed after a car crashed into and damaged the building Sunday morning, according to a statement from the restaurant.

Restaurant staff members say they are working to reopen.

The press release does note that Knoxville Police Department is investigating the crash.