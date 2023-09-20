Sweetwater High School suspends head football coach pending a 'complete and thorough investigation'

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Sweetwater High School said Wednesday that its head football coach, Caleb Slover, was suspended from all coaching duties.
They said he will be suspended pending "the outcome of a complete and thorough investigation." David Staff was named the interim head coach as the investigation goes on. The school said no student was put in danger at any time, but no additional details about the investigation were immediately available.
The school also said because of the investigation, it would not have any additional comments about the suspension.
This story will be updated when more information is available.