SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Two girls from Sweetwater mixed up some sweet refreshments on a hot and humid Saturday to help their fellow students.

Addie Belle Mason and Willow Gunn spend their Saturday morning selling lemonade in order to buy at least 500 crayons for Monroe County students.

The two have a clear passion for helping others. The project started last summer when Addie told her mom she wanted to start a service project.

Her mom, dad and grandpa helped her set up a lemonade stand -- and last year she far exceeded her goal and was able to purchase 900 boxes of crayons with the money she raised.

This year, she and Willow were at it again outside the Sweetwater Walmart, asking for both monetary and crayon box donations from shoppers while handing out cups of lemonade.

"I'm trying to raise money for kids who don't have crayons, and I'm trying to get 500," Addie said.

The two will be handing out the crayons they received on July 25 at Madisonville Primary School as part of the Monroe County Schools High Fives and Schools Supplies event from 4 to 6 p.m.

Local businesses and organizations will be at the event to help Monroe County and Sweetwater families with back-to-school items and other resources.