SWEETWATER, Tenn. — A Sweetwater home was deemed a total loss after a juvenile who lived at the residence set a fire, according to the Sweetwater Police Department.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, shortly after 1:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a home on Gaut Avenue for a structure fire, according to Sweetwater Police.

Sgt. John Brewster and Officer James Willett were first on the scene and said black smoke was coming out of the residence, and one onlooker was attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose.

Neighbors told the officers there were still residents and their pets inside, and they quickly entered the house and assisted everyone, according to Sweetwater Police.

Officials said one elderly resident was assisted to a waiting ambulance and she was treated at the scene. No injuries were reported from anyone in the residence.

Sweetwater Fire Department fought the fire which broke through the roof of the house, and the house was deemed a total loss due to extent of the blaze, according to officials.

After the fire was out, fire department investigators were able to locate a suspicious point of origin and reported it to officers, according to Sweetwater Police.

Sweetwater Police Sgt. Daniel Johnson then spoke to all the occupants of the house. He was able to determine that the fire had been started by a juvenile who lives at that residence, according to officials.

Johnson contacted Monroe County Juvenile Services and the Juvenile Judge about this incident. Detective Kevin Watson will be issuing Juvenile Petitions on Monday, Sept. 9.

“Because our officers quickly evacuated both the persons and the pets from the home, no one was injured. And with the officers and the firefighters working together, the cause of the fire was determined and charges will be brought against the responsible juvenile,” Sweetwater Police Chief Eddie Byrum said.

The Red Cross did come to the scene and is providing lodging, food, and clothing to the family, according to officials.