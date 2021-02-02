Sweetwater Hospital Association welcomes members of TN National Guard to help with COVID-19 response

Members of the Tennessee National Guard are continuing to help hospitals manage COVID-19 cases.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Members of the Tennessee National Guard are continuing to help hospital staff manage the number of COVID-19 patients arriving at their doors.

In Sweetwater, a team is helping hospitals manage a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area. Officials said that they will help teams over the next few weeks, performing miscellaneous duties to care for patients.

Some of the duties can include moving patients, making phone calls and performing other basic tasks. If they are trained in medical care, they may also perform some basic medical tasks.

In late September, officials said that members of the state's National Guard were helping at 32 hospitals as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to climb.