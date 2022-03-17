Sweetwater police create "safe trade zone" located across police department's main entrace

The "safe trade zone" is meant to be a place where people can arrive to exchange items from online sales, and where child custody exchanges can happen.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Sweetwater Police Department announced Thursday that people would be able to meet up at the department's main entrance to safely exchange items from internet purchases, and for child custody exchanges.

They created a "safe trade zone" that is under 24-hour surveillance where people can go to ensure they can exchange items without becoming a victim of a crime. The area is located in the police department's parking lot.

Police said they had not previously seen a major issue with people meeting complete strangers. However, they said they wanted to help make people feel more at ease if they needed to meet someone for online purchases.

