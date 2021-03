According to SPD, police responded to a shooting around 6:45 p.m. Sunday on Childress Avenue.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Sweetwater Police Department said it is investigating a drive-by shooting that hospitalized one person Sunday night.

Police said one victim was airlifted to UT Medical Center, but did not release their status or identity.