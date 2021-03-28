Sweetwater Valley Marathon start delayed due to stormy weather

Race organizers told 10News the start would be delayed until at least 8 a.m. It was raining hard and windy at the scheduled start time.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The first-ever Sweetwater Valley Marathon and other events will get off to a late start due to storms and heavy rains Sunday morning.

The race was supposed to start at 7:30 a.m. in historic downtown Sweetwater.

The Knoxville Track Club is hosting this new event.

This is the time of year KTC would host the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, but it was delayed until fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said the Sweetwater race would be smaller in scale and easier to manage with social distancing guidelines and other safety protocols in place.