NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Sweetwater woman is facing two counts of TennCare fraud charges in connection with allegedly visiting multiple doctors offices for drugs, according to The Office of Inspector General.

The Office of Inspector General and the Loudon County Sheriff's Office arrested Jennifer Rodriquez-Howard, also known as Jennifer L. Drew, 43, after she allegedly shopped for drugs.

Rodriquez-Howard allegedly visited multiple doctors offices for drugs within in 30-day period to obtain controlled substances.

“The state of Tennessee, with the help of our law enforcement communities, has emphasized a concerted effort to prevent doctor shopping and to fight the opioid epidemic,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said in a release. “Together we work to keep prescription drugs from being diverted to the streets of our hometowns.”

Rodriquez-Howard could face up to 24 years in prison for the two counts of TennCare fraud, according to OIG are both class D felonies.