OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will host their Third Saturday Hike for August this Saturday, Aug. 17, at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge.

The hike is meant to be suitable for everyone and is expected to take about an hour and a half, the society said. It will start at the UT Arboretum Visitors Center and focus on the history of the UT Arboretum property before World War II when Oak Ridge became the “Secret City.”

The hike starts at 9 a.m., but Saturday is expected to be hot, humid and near 90 degrees.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain with possible spotty showers. The route could change depending on the weather.

The UT Arboretum Society wants to remind people to wear appropriate clothes and comfortable shoes or boots. They also said people should bring a water bottle to stay hydrated on the hike. No pets are allowed.

This is a free event, and there is no registration.

For more information on the Third Saturday Hike program, you can call Michelle Campanis with UT's Arboretum Staff at (865) 483-7277.