JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Update 8/14/19:

The Jefferson County School System said Wednesday that a Talbott Elementary teacher was suspended after sliding a chair across the classroom.

School leaders said a first-grade teacher became with impatient with a student and slid a chair across the room causing the chair to flip over and break.

The school said no students were injured in the incident.

The teacher has been suspended for three days without pay and will be moved to a new school.

Original Story 8/12/19:

A teacher in Jefferson County has been suspended following an incident that the school system said happened in an elementary classroom last week.

Director of Schools Shane Johnston did not describe the incident but said it occurred in the teacher's classroom at Talbott Elementary School on Aug. 9, and the principal began an investigation on Friday.

The teacher has not been named and Johnston said they were suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority and we work hard to create a culture where school is the safe space that students need in order to grow and mature," he said.

Johnston said the school system could not make any other comments at this time, but said he's confident the investigation will be finished in a timely manner.