TALLASSEE, Tenn. — A family in Tallassee is looking for a new home after a house fire last Sunday afternoon on Happy Valley Loop.

Blount County Fire Department responded to the fire after a call came in at 2:21 p.m. on Sunday, according to dispatchers. Smoke was rising above the surrounding trees by the time they arrived. The fire department extinguished the fire and nobody was hurt, but they could not save the house.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a new home and get back on their feet.

