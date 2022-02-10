Target eliminates face mask requirement for employees and shoppers

The Minneapolis-based retailer says employees and guests no longer have to wear face coverings in stores "as local regulations allow."

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Jan. 26, 2022.

Citing a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, Minneapolis-based retailer Target announced it is rolling back its in-store face covering requirement.

The updated guidance, shared on Target's Coronavirus Response dashboard, says "Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow."

The company says it will continue to follow state and local COVID safety guidelines and encourages people to get vaccinated against the virus.

Nearly 1,700 Target stores across the country currently offer COVID vaccines through their partnership with CVS Pharmacy.

Earlier this month, Walmart announced fully vaccinated employees are no longer required to wear face coverings while working at any Walmart or Sam's Club location, unless required by state or local ordinance.

Unvaccinated Walmart employees are required to keep wearing masks as of Feb. 11, 2022, as are people who work in Walmart's health clinics and pharmacies.

Amazon has also rolled back its mask requirement for employees, but says online the company is still encouraging people to wear them.

Minneapolis and St. Paul currently still require face coverings in local businesses and city buildings, however the Twin Cities ended regulations requiring people entering food and drink establishments to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test on Feb. 10. 2022.

More COVID-19 updates from KARE 11

Get more coronavirus updates on our YouTube playlist: