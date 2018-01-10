The New Salem Renovations Task Force held a gospel concert on Sunday to raise awareness and money for New Salem Baptist Church in Sevier County.

The church was built in 1886 by Isaac Dockery, a brick mason, his family and members of the community.

Ron Brabson is Dockery's great, great grandson and a member of the task force. He said the group's work is important and something Dockery would be proud of today.

"I think about what my great, great grand pappy would think about this diverse group of people coming together," he said.

New Salem is the oldest brick church in Sevier County and the only historic African-American church in the county as well. In 2006, a historic marker was placed on the church's grounds and it is now listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Alesha Burden is a descendent of Dockery and said the building has withstood a lot of weather and rough conditions over the years.

"The church has been flooded time and time and time again," Burden said.

But there is still hope. The group wants to raise enough funds to renovate the space so it can be used for prayer, weddings and other events.

"It's important to preserve the history of New Salem Baptist Church because we are all decedents from it," Burden said.

The gospel concert drew dozens of people from churches all over East Tennessee. The group is hoping more people learn about its legacy and help ensure it has a brighter future.

