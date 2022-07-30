Tax-free weekend to bring some relief to families buying school supplies

People can buy school supplies, electronics, and clothing without paying sales tax.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tax-free weekend is underway in Tennessee. It gives people an opportunity to save some money when it comes to buying school supply items, clothing, and electronics before the start of the school year.

School and art supplies under $100 are tax-free. Clothing is tax-free on items that are $100 or less. There will also be no sales tax for computers, laptops and tablets under $1,500 this weekend.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, school supplies are up about 8 percent this year because of inflation. 10 News spoke to managers at several stores in the Knoxville area that said they are expecting people to rush in to buy supplies this weekend because of [inflation].

10 News went shopping for some essential back-to-school items and noticed small differences in pricing. For example, people would be able to save 17 cents on a notebook which would typically cost $2.66. A pack of pens that would normally cost $2.13 would instead cost $1.99 during tax-free weekend.

In addition to the store where 10 News shopped, it is important to note that some stores have other specials as well that will help people save even more money. In this case, 10 News saved an additional $9.26.