The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is currently closed to traffic, according to TDOT.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch.

Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury.

