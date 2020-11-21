Tazewell Police will not respond to non-emergency calls due to increase in COVID-19 cases

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, this includes reports or minor parking lot crashes.

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Tazewell Police Department said it will no longer respond to non-emergency calls due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Tazewell, Claiborne County and within the community's emergency services.

If you need a report, you are asked to call Claiborne 911 at 423-626-1911, and they will dispatch an officer to call you.

The department said this does not mean officers are completely unavailable. It is simply taking precautions to limit exposures.

Officials said Tazewell City Hall is closed to the public until further notice.