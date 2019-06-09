TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A Tazewell teenager has died after she was hit by a car early Friday morning, according to the Tazewell Police Department.

The accident happened on State Hwy. 33 in front of Catdaddy's Market around 6:30 a.m.

Katelyn Cunliffe, 16, was pronounced dead after she was hit and killed by a van. She lived near the scene of the accident.

"We can not begin to put into words the heaviness surrounding our community today. We grieve for the family of the victim and the other party involved in the crash," the Facebook post read.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the crash.

"We ask for prayers for the families involved, the Claiborne High School community. Please don’t forget the police officers, the dispatchers, the firefighters and emergency services workers and all who were involved in today’s events. The public has no idea the weight they carry in the service of their communities," according to the post.