TBI: 15-year-old missing from Scott County Wednesday

Officials said that Cody Wade Lowe, 15, has autism and can have seizures.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation issued a missing child alert Wednesday for Cody Wade Lowe, a 15-year-old last seen at his home around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. He was possibly seen at a home in Helenwood around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials said that Lowe is White, around 5'9" tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes and was wearing a blue Sesame Street shirt, a red hoodie, black shorts and a black backpack.

Officials said that he has autism and can have seizures. They also said they do not know which direction he may have been traveling in.

Anybody with information about his location should contact the Scott County Sheriff's Department at (423) 663-2245 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.