A Knoxville man was last seen March 23, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man in Knox County.

Daniel James Dewey was last seen March 23 and has a medical condition that may require assistance in order for him to return safely, TBI said.

Dewey is reported to be a 72-year-old white man standing at 6'0", with gray hair and blue eyes, according to TBI.