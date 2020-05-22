TBI Agents searching home of Joe Clyde Daniels as part of 'ongoing investigation'

The 5-year-old boy went missing in 2018. His father said he killed the boy, but his body has not yet been found.

TENNESSEE CITY, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching the home of a five-year-old, who went missing in 2018 and one of his parents admitted to police that he had beaten him to death.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing to authorities on April 4, 2018.

Days later, his father, Joseph, admitted to beating him to death but says he can’t remember where he hid the body. The 28-year-old father was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death of his son.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that special agents are executing a search warrant at a home on Garner Creek Road in Tennessee City. The search is "part of an ongoing investigation."

Neighbors tell News4 Joe Clyde's grandparents still live at the home and say the search has been going on since about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

TBI says they plan to continue searching the area overnight, but did not say if they found anything.