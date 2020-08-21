TBI and Hamblen Co. deputies set up dig site near home in missing person investigation

Sheriff Jarnagin said the TBI is helping investigate in the case of a missing person.

WHITESBURG, Tenn. — Hamblen County deputies and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents dug up land near a home in connection with a missing person investigation.

According to Sheriff Esco Jarnagin, the agencies are investigating near a Whitesburg home on the Hamblen/Hawkins county lines at Simpson Road.

Jarnagin said authorities established a dig site near the home, but did not identify the person they are searching for or the reason behind the dig site.