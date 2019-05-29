JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — White Pine police and the Tennessee Bureau of Information are asking for help to find a juvenile who's been missing since Sunday.

Police said 15-year-old Adam Fowler disappeared on May 26 from the Parkertown Road area of White Pine.

He's 5'9" and weighs roughly 275 lbs, has hazel eyes and brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing black pants, a striped shirt, a black backpack and white Converse shoes.

White Pine PD

Police say if you have seen the teen to not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPPD at (865) 674-7771 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.