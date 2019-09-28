The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help finding a missing Memphis teen.

According to the TBI, 15-year-old Joseph Fitzgibbon was reported missing on Sept. 2 from Memphis, Tennessee.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Fitzgibbon was last seen on Sept. 1 and may have traveled to Nashville, Knoxville, Elizabethton, Jonesboro, or Seymour, Tennessee.

He's described to be 5'5" tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police Department Sgt. Ouita Knowlton at (901) 543-2720 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND