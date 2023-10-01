TN bill requiring TBI to report hiring efforts and resources needed to speed up rape kit processing sent to Gov.

The bill, SB 0014, originally required TBI to analyze sexual assault evidence collection kits within 30 days before it was amended.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill headed to Governor Bill Lee's desk would require the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to provide quarterly updates on their efforts to hire and train forensic service workers, as well as the average amount of time it takes to process sexual assault evidence collection kits.

The bill, SB 0014, was introduced by Senator London Lamar (D - Memphis). Originally, the bill would have required TBI to process the kits within 30 days of receiving them from a law enforcement agency. Then, it was amended to only require the TBI to report information about their forensic analysis resources.

The TBI would be required to provide quarterly updates on their work to hire and train employees within the forensic sciences division. They would also need to report the average amount of time it takes to perform forensic analysis on evidence in cases involving sexual offenses until Jan. 1, 2025.

It also requires the bureau to submit a report about the additional resources and personnel that would be required for them to perform forensic analysis on kits within 60 days of receiving them. The report would need to be submitted to the judiciary and finance, ways and means committees of the Senate and other House of Representatives committees by Jan. 1, 2025.