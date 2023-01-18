TBI: Campbell Co. woman charged with second-degree murder in husband's overdose death

The TBI said Abraham Zenas Wallace, 43, was found dead in Jacksboro. They said he died due to an overdose from fentanyl and methamphetamine.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that a Campbell County woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection to her husband's overdose death.

They said Sonya Kay Brotherton, 36, was one of the people responsible for giving drugs to Abraham Zenas Wallace, 43. They said he was found dead in Jacksboro and authorities determined his death was from an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine.

They also said that the investigation into Wallace's death started in 2021.

They said Brotherton faces a count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of a schedule II substance. They said she was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.