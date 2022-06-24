TBI director plans to start his new 6-year term with renewed call for gun safety

The director of the TBI and former Knoxville Police Chief said that Tennessee leads the nation in the number of firearms stolen from cars.

TENNESSEE, USA — The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently started a new 6-year term, and he said he is starting it off by calling for gun owners to safely secure their firearms.

He said around half of guns stolen from cars and trucks are used in violent crimes. So, in the coming weeks, he said he plans to launch a statewide campaign to raise awareness about the importance of being a responsible gun owner.

"Tennessee leads the nation in firearms stolen from cars. And how many of those cars are unlocked? The vast majority," he said. "None of us want our firearms to fall in the hands of criminals."

As of June, the Knoxville Police Department reported 76 incidents where guns were stolen out of cars. They said the place to keep guns is secured inside of a person's home.

They said if gun owners need to leave guns inside of their cars, then they should be locked away and out of sight too. It may prevent crimes of opportunity and keep more guns from ending up being used for violence.

They also said if a gun is stolen, the owner should report the incident to the police immediately.

David Rausch will continue in the role of director of the TBI until June 2028.