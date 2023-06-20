TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Grainger Co. 9-month-old who could be with non-custodial father

The TBI said that Alexandria Zimmer, 9 months old, could be with Scott Cushner, her non-custodial father.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert on Tuesday for a Grainger County 9-month-old who could be with her non-custodial father.

They said Alexandria Zimmer, 9 months old, could be with Scott Cushner, her non-custodial father. They said Cushner was wanted by the Grainger County Sheriff's Office for custodial interference.

TBI also said there was no known vehicle description as of Tuesday evening.

Anyone who has information about either of their locations should reach out to the TBI by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND. They can also call the Grainger County Sheriff's Office at 865-828-3613.