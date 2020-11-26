TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for 11-year-old and 7-month-old from Dekalb County

According to TBI, the siblings were last seen in Dekalb County on Wednesday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's assistance to help find 11-year-old Alexis Bennett and 7-month-old Able Martin from Dekalb County.

Alexis is 5’5” and 150 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Alexis was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean jacket, grey sweat pants, and glasses, TBI said.

Able is 2’4” and 18 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white onesie, jeans, and white socks, TBI said.

If you have seen Able or Alexis, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.