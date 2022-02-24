TBI: Endangered child alert issued for five young siblings missing from Nashville, last seen in January

Authorities said the children range from 5 years old to 11 years old and could still be in Nashville or Rutherford County.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered child alert on Thursday for five young siblings who they said were missing out of Nashville. They said the children had last been seen in January 2022.

The children are listed below:

Ricky Rush (11): White male with brown hair and blue eyes, around 5'3" tall and weighs around 140 pounds

Julien Mangrum (10): White male with brown hair and blue eyes, around 5' tall and around 100 pounds

Madelyn Mangrum (5): White female with brown hair and blue eyes, around 3'5" tall and weighs around 40 pounds

Kenslye Sterna (7): White female with brown hair and blue eyes who is around 4' tall and weighs around 65 pounds

Syprena McEwen (6): White female with brown hair and blue eyes, around 3'6" tall and weighs around 45 pounds

Authorities said they could still be in the Metro Nashville area, or in Rutherford County. Anyone with information about their location should reach out to the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600. They can also reach out to TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.