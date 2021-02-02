TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for two children from Sullivan County

6-year-old Nicole Penn and 7-month-old Wyatt Cook were last seen in the area of Jackson Hollow Road in Kingsport.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children from Sullivan County.

6-year-old Nicole Penn and 7-month-old Wyatt Cook were last seen in the area of Jackson Hollow Road in Kingsport, the TBI said.

Nicole was last seen wearing a pink shirt and Wyatt was last seen wearing a gray and blue shirt, according to the TBI.

There is no known direction of travel at this time, the TBI said.