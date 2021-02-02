TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for two children from Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children from Sullivan County.
6-year-old Nicole Penn and 7-month-old Wyatt Cook were last seen in the area of Jackson Hollow Road in Kingsport, the TBI said.
Nicole was last seen wearing a pink shirt and Wyatt was last seen wearing a gray and blue shirt, according to the TBI.
There is no known direction of travel at this time, the TBI said.
If you know anything about the whereabouts of Nicole or Wyatt, call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.