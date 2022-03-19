TBI: Fairfield Glade man charged with first-degree murder

Tony Davenport is accused of killing his neighbor and injuring two others, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said

FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. — A man faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting three people on Friday.

Tony Davenport, 57, of Cumberland County was arrested in connection with the March 18 shooting in the 20 block of Grouse Court in Fairfield Glade, according to TBI.

Jacob Lewis, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene. The two other victims, who have not yet been identified, were transported to an area hospital, according to TBI.

After investigating, officials gathered information that identified Davenport as the victim's neighbor and suspect, the TBI said.