The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night in Greene County.

A Greene County deputy responded to a call about people sitting in a parked car playing loud music at 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Broyles Street in Greeneville, according to the TBI.

As the deputy approached, another person jumped into the car and they drove away, the TBI said. Authorities tried to stop the car twice with spike strips. It later stopped on Snapps Ferry Road, where deputies surrounded it.

The situation escalated and at least one deputy shot at the vehicle, injuring the driver, Joshua Cook, 34, according to the TBI. The reasons behind the situation escalating remain under investigation, the TBI said.

Cook was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The TBI said agents will continue to gather evidence and investigate what happened.