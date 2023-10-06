x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

TBI investigating Knox County inmate's death

The TBI identified the inmate as Jeff Beeler, 62.
Credit: WBIR
The Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility for Knox County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating the circumstances behind the death of a Knox County inmate.

Jeff Beeler, 62, became unresponsive Sept. 28 while being held at the county's Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen asked the TBI to step in, which is routine when an inmate dies.

Court records show Beeler had an extensive arrest history.

In July, police encountered him drifting in and out of consciousness while sitting in a white Buick on Shell Lane near Washington Pike, a warrant shows.

He'd been charged with DUI multiple times in the past, records show.

More Videos

In Other News

Funeral for fallen KCSO Deputy Tucker Blakely taking place Friday

Before You Leave, Check This Out