TBI investigating Knox County inmate's death

The TBI identified the inmate as Jeff Beeler, 62.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating the circumstances behind the death of a Knox County inmate.

Jeff Beeler, 62, became unresponsive Sept. 28 while being held at the county's Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen asked the TBI to step in, which is routine when an inmate dies.

Court records show Beeler had an extensive arrest history.

In July, police encountered him drifting in and out of consciousness while sitting in a white Buick on Shell Lane near Washington Pike, a warrant shows.