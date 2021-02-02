TBI investigating shooting in Cleveland that left one dead

TBI says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. and the shooting left one man dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cleveland that left one person dead.

According to TBI, Cleveland Police Department officers received a report that Matthew James Riggs, age 50, was threatening to harm himself and had a weapon. Officers spotted Rigg's vehicle on Cottage Stone Lane and performed a traffic stop.

According to the report, officers heard a gunshot and one began firing shots. Riggs was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the shooting.