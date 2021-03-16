x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Local News

TBI issues alert for missing Clinton teen

14-year-old Chiana Cannida was last seen wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater.

TBI is requesting the public's help to locate 14-year-old Chiana Cannida, who is missing from Anderson County the agency said Monday night.

Chiana has a known medical condition. She was last seen Sunday, March 14 wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants.

Police describe Cannida as a biracial female who is 4'9" and weights 134 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 865-457-2414 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

Related Articles