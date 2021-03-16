TBI issues alert for missing Clinton teen

TBI is requesting the public's help to locate 14-year-old Chiana Cannida, who is missing from Anderson County the agency said Monday night.
Chiana has a known medical condition. She was last seen Sunday, March 14 wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants.
Police describe Cannida as a biracial female who is 4'9" and weights 134 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 865-457-2414 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.