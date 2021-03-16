TBI issues alert for missing Clinton teen

14-year-old Chiana Cannida was last seen wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater.

TBI is requesting the public's help to locate 14-year-old Chiana Cannida, who is missing from Anderson County the agency said Monday night.

Chiana has a known medical condition. She was last seen Sunday, March 14 wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants.

Police describe Cannida as a biracial female who is 4'9" and weights 134 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.